Persimmon Plc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Persimmon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will earn $5.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Persimmon’s FY2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Simmons reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Persimmon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

PSMMY stock opened at $75.85 on Thursday. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

