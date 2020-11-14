Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) PT Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

PRSP opened at $22.29 on Thursday. Perspecta has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $29.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

In related news, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Curtis bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $49,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 22.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after buying an additional 79,853 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perspecta by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,563,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

