Peter A. Kadens Purchases 25,000 Shares of KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Stock

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Director Peter A. Kadens bought 25,000 shares of KushCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $19,750.00.

Shares of KSHB opened at $0.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $91.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.08. KushCo Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.

Get KushCo alerts:

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.65 million. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 47.53% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. Analysts forecast that KushCo Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.44.

About KushCo

KushCo Holdings, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies and customized branding solutions in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene, and glass containers.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for KushCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KushCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.