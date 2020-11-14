Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Raised to $44.00 at Mizuho

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

