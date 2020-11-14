PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (OTCMKTS:PULS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (OTCMKTS:PULS) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,435 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.64% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,503,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,405,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PULS opened at $49.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.77. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

