Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pharma Mar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHMMF opened at $121.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.96 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Pharma Mar has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $158.75.

Pharma Mar Company Profile

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference.

