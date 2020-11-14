Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Phreesia from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.29.

Get Phreesia alerts:

PHR opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.92 and a beta of 1.45. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Charles Kallenbach sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $189,744.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,978 shares of company stock worth $1,409,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 121,946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 76.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 175.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 317,502 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.