Pi Financial Weighs in on Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

TSE:DIV opened at C$2.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.41. Diversified Royalty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.83. The stock has a market cap of $252.61 million and a PE ratio of -348.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,632.17%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

