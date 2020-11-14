Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PL. Stifel Firstegy raised Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.19.

Shares of PL stock opened at C$8.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.42. The company has a market cap of $289.90 million and a PE ratio of -18.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.79. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.63 and a 12-month high of C$11.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO)’s payout ratio is -105.75%.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

