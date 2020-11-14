Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) PT Raised to C$11.00

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Firstegy raised Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.19.

Get Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) alerts:

TSE PL opened at C$8.69 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.42. The stock has a market cap of $289.90 million and a P/E ratio of -18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.75%.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.