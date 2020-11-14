Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PINWF. CIBC boosted their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of PINWF stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

