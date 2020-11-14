Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 22,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 608.3% in the 3rd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 29,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 420.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 102,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 82,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

Shares of PNW opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

