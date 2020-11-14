Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives $125.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

NYSE PXD opened at $90.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.44 and a 200-day moving average of $93.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $51,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

