Piper Sandler Comments on Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ APVO opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $186.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.52. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.05) by ($0.10).

In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 636,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,136,286.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 174,277 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,961,316.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.