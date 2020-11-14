Piper Sandler Comments on Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.78) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.27). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCT. BidaskClub cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $82.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $47.47 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.40% and a negative net margin of 341.76%.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $428,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

