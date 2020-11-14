Piper Sandler Comments on Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($8.48) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.51). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.85 EPS.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.87.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average is $54.09.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.05). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 119.73%. The company had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 512.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 1,362,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $64,128,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,417,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,978,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Campagna sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $56,548.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,428.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.