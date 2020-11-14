Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AlloVir in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.58) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.00). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AlloVir’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AlloVir in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of ALVR opened at $29.75 on Thursday. AlloVir has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $45.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.92.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.28).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,010,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

