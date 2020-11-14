Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for ChemoCentryx in a report issued on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.76) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.79). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%.

CCXI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

CCXI stock opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.39. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -88.07 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 108,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 7.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 220.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after purchasing an additional 250,259 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

