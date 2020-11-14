Piper Sandler Weighs in on Globant S.A.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Globant in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $187.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 137.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.24. Globant has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $210.88.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. Globant had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Globant by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,263,000 after acquiring an additional 45,517 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.