Plug Power Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Plug Power in a report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn ($0.36) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Plug Power from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Plug Power from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14.

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $2,158,324.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,973.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 35,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $420,688.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,176.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,951,680 shares of company stock valued at $30,324,649 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 7,984.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,345 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,339,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,565 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 253,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 68,819 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

