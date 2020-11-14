Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PLUG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plug Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $24.78.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $2,158,324.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,973.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 697,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $12,888,750.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 897,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,586,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,951,680 shares of company stock worth $30,324,649 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $551,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,118 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7,984.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,345 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 239.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,569,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,793 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 4,712.5% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,768,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3,217.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

