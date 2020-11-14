Polar Wireless (OTCMKTS:BCDI) & Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Head-To-Head Survey

Polar Wireless (OTCMKTS:BCDI) and Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Nuance Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nuance Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Wireless and Nuance Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Wireless N/A N/A N/A Nuance Communications 10.02% 12.30% 4.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Polar Wireless and Nuance Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuance Communications 1 1 6 0 2.63

Nuance Communications has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.73%. Given Nuance Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nuance Communications is more favorable than Polar Wireless.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Polar Wireless and Nuance Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nuance Communications $1.82 billion 5.36 $213.81 million $0.76 45.58

Nuance Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Polar Wireless.

Summary

Nuance Communications beats Polar Wireless on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polar Wireless

Polar Wireless Corp., a development stage company, focuses on packaging, selling, distributing, and supporting open-source network security software. It intends to provide ChainMail, a freeware document protection (encryption) application that would allow users to encrypt outgoing email messages and decrypt incoming messages; ChainMail Pro, a retail version of ChainMail; and Impasse, a network intrusion detection application, which would monitor networks and detect activity that indicates the presence of an intruder on the network. The company was formerly known as Barricode, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Wireless Corp. in June 2010. Polar Wireless Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support. Its Healthcare segment provides clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions that improve the clinical documentation process, from capturing the complete patient record to improving clinical documentation and quality measures for reimbursement. The company's Enterprise segment primarily engages in using speech, natural language understanding, and artificial intelligence to provide automated customer solutions and services for voice, mobile, Web, and messaging channels. Its Other segment provides voicemail transcription services to mobile operators. The company serves organizations across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail. Nuance Communications, Inc. markets and sells its solutions and technologies directly through sales force, as well as through a network of resellers, including system integrators, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, distributors, hardware vendors, telecommunications carriers, and e-commerce Website worldwide. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Mila to collaborate on research and advance work in machine learning. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

