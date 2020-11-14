Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €72.00 by Barclays

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €63.40 ($74.59).

Shares of ETR PAH3 opened at €54.84 ($64.52) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €50.53. Porsche Automobil Holding SE has a 52-week low of €28.28 ($33.27) and a 52-week high of €70.66 ($83.13).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

