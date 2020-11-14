Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($1.60) Per Share

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren anticipates that the company will earn ($1.60) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.40) EPS.

PRAX has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $33.79 on Thursday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $38.42.

In related news, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 3,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.08 per share, with a total value of $100,303.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

