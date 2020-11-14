Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) in a research report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

PRAX stock opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $38.42.

In related news, CEO Marcio Souza bought 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.08 per share, for a total transaction of $100,303.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

