Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PBAM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Private Bancorp of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Private Bancorp of America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBAM opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. Private Bancorp of America has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. As a group, analysts predict that Private Bancorp of America will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit, overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

