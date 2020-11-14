Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progenity’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($8.55) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($4.14) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PROG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Progenity in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Progenity in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Progenity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Progenity in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Progenity stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.58. Progenity has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Progenity in the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Progenity in the second quarter valued at about $900,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Progenity in the second quarter valued at about $680,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Progenity in the second quarter valued at about $2,148,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Progenity in the second quarter valued at about $2,475,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

