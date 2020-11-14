Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 710 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 3.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Everbridge by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in Everbridge by 6.2% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 339,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,736 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 20.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 307,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,483,000 after acquiring an additional 52,556 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 442.8% during the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 275,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 225,135 shares during the period.

In other Everbridge news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 11,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $1,444,135.09. Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total value of $2,576,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,530 shares of company stock worth $8,329,872. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

Shares of EVBG opened at $118.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.52 and a 1-year high of $165.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

