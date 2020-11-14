Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 769 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 957.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 348.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $137.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.44.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

