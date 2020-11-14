Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Separately, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000.

FAUG stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $34.51.

