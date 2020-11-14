Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 150.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in First Solar by 237.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 23.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.47.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $97.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average is $63.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $44,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,659.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $752,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,138.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,158,980 shares of company stock worth $793,339,734. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

