Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 1,190 Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMMU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Immunomedics by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,590,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360,258 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,601,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,864,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,353 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,182,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 287.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,911,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMMU. Bank of America lifted their price target on Immunomedics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Immunomedics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

Shares of IMMU opened at $87.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 2.90. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $87.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.25.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. It develops sacituzumab govitecan, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. The company focuses on commercializing sacituzumab govitecan as a third-line therapy for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in the United States.

