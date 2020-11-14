Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 712,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 399,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 256,710 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.