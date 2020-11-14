Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Shares in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 75,715 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,159,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

PJT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

Shares of PJT opened at $68.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.81. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.95.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $297.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

