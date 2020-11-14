Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 72,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $508.35 per share, with a total value of $36,668,302.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Staer sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.22, for a total transaction of $1,764,741.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,624.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,608 shares of company stock valued at $69,403,507. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $566.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $496.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.85.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $577.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.94.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

