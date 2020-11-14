Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 1,932 Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMAR. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 435.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $45,207.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $474,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 783,608 shares of company stock valued at $39,863,704 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $60.80.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

