Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 742 Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

RGLD stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.51.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $146.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.09.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

