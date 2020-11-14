Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $103,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSN opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

