Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $109,000 in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 238,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,110,000 after buying an additional 63,206 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,585,000.

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $72.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.72. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $73.85.

About VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

