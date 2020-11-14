Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $101,000 Investment in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at $20,811,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,685.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after buying an additional 231,581 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,673,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,555,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter.

IBUY stock opened at $96.88 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $101.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.95.

