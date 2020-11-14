Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $101,000 Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth $31,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of NIO by 200.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NIO by 807.8% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 76.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 18.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on NIO from $33.20 to $46.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

NYSE NIO opened at $44.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 2.61.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 146.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

