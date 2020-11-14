Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $89,000 Investment in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $110.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.98. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. Equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPTX shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $77.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

