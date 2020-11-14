Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $90,000 Investment in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 74.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 185,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 79,127 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,200,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,038,000 after acquiring an additional 772,248 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,364,000.

Shares of GBT opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.56. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $87.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.82.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.48.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

