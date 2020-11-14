Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $94,000 Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,912,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,004.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $891,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,119 shares of company stock worth $9,038,129. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $141.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $158.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.92 and its 200-day moving average is $134.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Standpoint Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

