Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,763,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 11,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.90, for a total value of $5,398,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 742,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,402,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,341 shares of company stock worth $50,253,492. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.25.

IDXX opened at $453.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.75.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

