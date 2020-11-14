Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.69% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RFEU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RFEU opened at $61.84 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.41.

