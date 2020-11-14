Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Veracyte during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 2,588.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 38.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,018,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,977 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Veracyte by 9.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 52.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter.

In other Veracyte news, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 56,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $1,883,502.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,305.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,495 shares of company stock valued at $6,776,843 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

VCYT opened at $46.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

