Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Shares in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:WINC opened at $25.88 on Friday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16.

