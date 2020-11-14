Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,661 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,194 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 305,797 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,646,000 after acquiring an additional 172,998 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,794,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,414,060,000 after acquiring an additional 39,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,890,638 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,147,544,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.64.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $355.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $337.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

