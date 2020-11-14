Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 174,499 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,499 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.07% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,344,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 271.2% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 134,106 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 132.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 80,538 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 82.1% during the second quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 51,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 24,598 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PIE opened at $20.73 on Friday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $21.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.